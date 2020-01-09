Search

Guest Appearance: Lior Suchard, mentalist

Updated: Jan 09, 2020, 09:43 IST | Prachi Sibal | Mumbai

I have been traveling a lot. I've done two television shows, one for National Geographic scheduled for a February launch and another one called Gone Mental with Suchard. I've created new acts for a new level of astonishment.

Lior Suchard
How has your work as a mentalist evolved over the last six years, since you performed in Mumbai?
What do you like about Mumbai?
I love to fly to Mumbai. I love the food there. I love the people and energy. The Marine Drive (Queen's Necklace) offers some of the best views of the city; it's mesmerising.

Are there any places you are looking to visit?
I perform in India; I have friends here, but I hardly get to see much [of it]. But, I would love to explore the markets.

What food do you like here and what are you going to try?
I am a little sensitive to spicy food. In Mumbai, non-spicy is still spicy for me. I love the savoury, fried triangles (samosa) that seem unhealthy but I can never resist them. They are served to me on small round paper plates. I also like the butter chicken from Copper Chimney since it is a little sweet and easy on my stomach.

