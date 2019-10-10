MENU

Guest Appearance

Updated: Oct 10, 2019, 08:25 IST | Shunashir Sen

Writer Ravinder Singh talks about his transition from working in an MNC to being a novelist

Ravinder Singh, writer

What was it like when you decided to give up your job with an MNC and become a full-time author?
I was anxious. There was fear in my heart — the fear of making a wrong choice. However, bigger than that was the leap of faith I had taken. To let go of a Fortune 100 company like Microsoft was an incredibly difficult choice, but then to live life on your own terms appeared to be a better choice. I never regretted it. Touch wood!

What do you enjoy the most about the process of writing a novel?
The fact that I relive a new life; that I give birth to something intangible.

This weekend, while you are in Mumbai, what do you plan to do?
I'll definitely talk a walk along Marine Drive, preferably at night. The reason is that we don't have the sea in Delhi. But I hope it doesn't rain when I am there. It did twice the last time, and I had to cancel my stroll. So, this time, I have my fingers crossed.

Candies in Bandra. The place has a vibrant vibe, delicious food and a wide menu to pick from
Candies in Bandra. The place has a vibrant vibe, delicious food and a wide menu to pick from

