Guidelines list activities in Red Zones in nation-wide lockdown 3.0

Cycle rickshaws, autos, taxi, cabs, barber shops and intra-district plying of vehicles and buses are restricted in Red Zones mentioned in the fresh lockdown 3.0 guidelines to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. However, the guidelines allowed the movement of individuals and vehicles, only for permitted activities with restrictions. Four-wheeler vehicles will have maximum two passengers besides the vehicle driver; for two wheelers, pillion rider is not allowed, according to the guidelines issued with the announcement of extension of nationwide lockdown for another 14 days beginning on May 4.

The lockdown 3.0 will end on May 17. Industrial establishments in urban areas such as Special Economic Zones (SEZ), Export Oriented Units (EOUs), industrial estates and industrial townships with access control; manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates; production units, which require continuous process, and supply chain; manufacturing of IT hardware have been allowed in the Red Zone.

Jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing and manufacturing units of packaging material are permitted. All industrial and construction activities are permitted in rural areas. Construction activities in urban areas; only in situ construction (where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside) and construction of renewable energy projects are permitted.

All malls, market complexes and markets shall remain closed in urban areas such as areas within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities. However, shops selling essential goods in markets and market complexes are permitted, all standalone (single) shops, neighbouring (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes are permitted to remain open in urban areas without any distinction of essential and non-essential. All shops in rural areas, except in malls, are permitted to remain open without any distinction of essential and non-essential.

"Social distancing ('do gaj ki doori') will be maintained in all cases." E-commerce activities will be permitted only in respect of essential goods. Private offices can operate with upto 33 per cent strength as per requirement with the remaining persons working from home. All government offices shall function with officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above to the extent of 100 per cent strength.

The remaining staff will attend up to 33 per cent as per requirement. However, defence and security services, health and family welfare, police, prisons, Home Guards, civil defence, fire and emergency service, disaster management and related services, National Informatics Centre (NIC), customs, Food Corporation of India (FCI), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) and municipal services shall function without any restrictions. Delivery of public services shall be ensured and necessary staff will be deployed for such purpose, the guidelines said.

The fresh guidelines were issued after the Ministry announced extension of the lockdown for more 14 days till May 17, splitting the country in Red, Green and Orange Zones. The criteria for identification of districts as Red, Green and Orange Zones have been spelt out in detail in the letter dated April 30, issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The Ministry made the announcement as the lockdown 2.0 was to end on May 3.

The government took the decision after a comprehensive review, and in view of the lockdown measures having led to significant gains in the COVID-19 situation in the country.

