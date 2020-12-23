Gujarat: 34-year-old man abuses woman, slaps her 15 times for ending relationship

A 24-year-old woman from Gujarat accused her former lover of slapping her around 15 times after she refused to continue with their relationship. According to the police, the woman works as a clerk at the Naroda branch of a public sector bank.

According to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, the woman, identified as Taniya (name changed), a native of Ganganagar in Rajasthan, lives in Shahibaug. In her complaint to the Sabarmati riverfront (east) police, Taniya said that on Thursday evening after office, she was waiting for a bus at the bus stand when her former colleague and ex-lover Yashvant Rana (34), a resident of Gandhinagar, approached her.

She further said that she sat pillion on Rana's motorcycle and he drove to gate number 2 of riverfront garden on the eastern part of the riverfront. While talking, Rana asked her the reason for not taking his calls. This led to a fight and in a fit of rage Rana allegedly slapped Taniya, the complaint states.

Taniya alleged that Rana slapped her 15 times, abused her, and even threatened to kill her. Later, he dropped her off at her residence, post which she approached the police commissioner's office and filed a complaint with Riverfront (East) police station.

