Woman files complaint against father for threatening her husband

This picture has been used for reprresentational purpose only

A 28-year-old woman from Gujarat's Vasna recently filed a complaint against her father for allegedly threatening her husband. Police officials said that the woman identified as Anita (name changed) lives with her husband and in-laws.

Also Read: 34-year-old labour contractor arrested for raping tribal girl in Raigad

While Anita is a housewife, her husband Arun (name changed) works as a sales executive with a private firm. According to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, the couple were in a relationship when they lived in Uganda and got married against the wishes of Anita's parents in Uganda back in May 2018.

After getting married, the two returned to the city and lived at Arun's parents' place in Vasna. The couple has a two-year-old son from the marriage, a police official said. On Tuesday night when the couple was returning home they met Anita's parents at Paragi crossroads who allegedly taunted Arun.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Later, when the couple reached home, Anita's father called Arun and reportedly abused him and accused him of beating his daughter. He also threatened Arun with dire consequences and also didn't care if Anita became a widow, the complaint said. Arun confided in Anita, who later filed a complaint against her father with Vasna police.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news