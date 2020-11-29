Doctor sends mail to minister, others in name of PMO; arrested

Officials of Gujarat's cybercrime cell arrested an Amreli-based doctor for allegedly sending multiple emails to higher officials with a forged letter of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The doctor used to send emails in the name of PMO and ask ministers and higher officials to expedite a process involving an office in the Doctor House near Parimal Garden.

Also Read: After Uddhav Thackeray, Anil Deshmukh and Sharad Pawar receive threat call

Recently Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja, Home secretary Sangeeta Singh, DGP Ashish Bhatia, and Ahmedabad city police commissioner Sanjay Srivastava received mails from two Gmail accounts, reports Ahmedabad Mirror. According to police, the mail had a letter attached with the national emblem and bore the name of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The letter received in the mail stated that an applicant named Dr. Vijay Parikh from Amreli had purchased two offices in Doctor House near Parimal Garden from one Dr. Nishit Shah. However, despite selling them off, Dr. Shah continued to occupy the office.

Also Read: Fake PMO website busted, mastermind arrested

The letter further claimed that the PMO was monitoring the issue and reprimanded the officials for not taking action. Subsequently, the city's cybercrime cell began an investigation to know the source of the mail. A thorough investigation led the cyber cell team to Dr. Vijay Parikh, an MD doctor who runs a clinic in Amreli.

After he was arrested and questioned, Dr. Parikh is said to have confessed to the crime. He told the police that he wanted to get possession of the two offices in Doctor House and to get the other person punished. He has been arrested by the crime branch. Further investigation is on.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news