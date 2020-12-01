Gujarat man blackmails, threatens to leak pictures of woman wanting to end relationship

A 43-year-old woman living in Gujarat's Ambawadi accused her boyfriend of blackmailing and circulating personal photographs when she tried to end the relationship. The woman filed a complaint in this regard with the cyber crime cell.

According to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, Koyal (name changed) works as a cook with a catering service and lives with her two younger children in Ambawadi. Her eldest daughter is married and lives in Rajkot. The complaint stated that around 15 years ago, Koyal's husband had left her and the children and got married again. Since then, Koyal has been single and living with her children.

Around one-and-a-half years ago, Koyal met Manish (name changed) through her work circle. The two soon got into a relationship. In her complaint, Koyal claimed that Manish even clicked pictures of their intimate moments.

The complaint further stated that sometime back, Koyal began to find the relationship inappropriate as she has grown-up children. Nearly three months ago, she decided to end her relationship with Manish. However, when she told him about her decision, he allegedly got furious and threatened to circulate their intimate photographs if she tried to end the relationship.

In October 2020, Manish allegedly sent the photographs to Koyal's niece. When Koyal got to know about it, she initially gave an application to the cybercrime cell, but on Thursday, she filed an FIR in this regard.

