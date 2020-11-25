Man kills pregnant live-in partner, buries body at her father's farm in Gujarat

A man was arrested for killing his pregnant live-in partner and burying her body in Gujarat's Bardoli town. Police officials said the body of the pregnant woman was found at a farmland owned by her father, 22 kms away from where she lived with the accused.

According to a report in India Today, on November 14, the victim, identified as Rashmi Kataria, dropped off her three-year-old child at her parents' home and disappeared without a trace. When the woman could not be located for several days, her family lodged a complaint with the police and it was revealed that she was five-months pregnant.

In the FIR, the family also said that the woman had been in a live-in relationship with a man named Chirag Patel for the past five years. When the police questioned Chirag about Rashmi's disappearance, he confessed to killing her. Chirag told police that he had strangulated her to death and took the body to her father's farmland.

There he dug a pit using a JCB excavator and buried the body to avoid detection, a police officer said. After the confession, the police searched the plot and recovered the victim's body, and sent it for postmortem.

During further interrogation, Patel revealed that he killed his partner because the couple had been having several fights lately. The police also suspect the role of Chirag's first wife in the crime, as she had fought with Rashmi a few months ago and severely beaten her up. The police are investigating if Chirag had other accomplices in the crime as well.

