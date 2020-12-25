Gujarat: Man duped of Rs 4.75 lakh by friend who promised cheap gold but gave bag full of papers
The man was instructed not to open the package until he reaches home
A 46-year-old caterer from Gujarat has been duped of Rs 4.75 lakh by a person who he had met through a relative.
In his complaint, Radheshyam Joshi reveals that he met the accused through a relative during a trip in October. In November, he received a call from the accused who asked him to come to Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad as he was in need of money.
The accused then sold Joshi a gold ring worth Rs 3,000 which was real, reports Ahmedabad Mirror.
With trust established, the accused called Joshi to Kalupur station on Monday again and offered him a scheme to acquire gold worth Rs 9 lakh in only Rs 5 lakh. Joshi agreed and reached the station with Rs 4.75 lakh. He handed over the money to the accused and took a package in return.
Joshi was instructed not to open the package in the station since it was crowded. Once home, Joshi was shocked to see a bag full of papers in the package. With no way to contact the accused, Joshi filed a complaint at Kalupur police station.
