Gujarat: Man duped of Rs 4.75 lakh by friend who promised cheap gold but gave bag full of papers

A 46-year-old caterer from Gujarat has been duped of Rs 4.75 lakh by a person who he had met through a relative.

In his complaint, Radheshyam Joshi reveals that he met the accused through a relative during a trip in October. In November, he received a call from the accused who asked him to come to Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad as he was in need of money.

The accused then sold Joshi a gold ring worth Rs 3,000 which was real, reports Ahmedabad Mirror.

With trust established, the accused called Joshi to Kalupur station on Monday again and offered him a scheme to acquire gold worth Rs 9 lakh in only Rs 5 lakh. Joshi agreed and reached the station with Rs 4.75 lakh. He handed over the money to the accused and took a package in return.

Joshi was instructed not to open the package in the station since it was crowded. Once home, Joshi was shocked to see a bag full of papers in the package. With no way to contact the accused, Joshi filed a complaint at Kalupur police station.

