Gujarati film Hellaro to be IFFI Goa opening feature

Over 200 films from 76 countries and 26 feature and 15 non-feature films in the Indian panorama section will be screened during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), said Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday.

The festival will be held in Goa from November 20-28. Javadekar said Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke award, will be honoured by screening his most "impactful" films.

Uri: The Surgical Strike, Gully Boy, Super 30, and Badhaai Ho will also be screened at IFFI, which is celebrating its golden jubilee edition. To mark the milestone, 12 prominent films in different languages that have completed 50 years in 2019 will also be showcased during the IFFI.

There will also be a screening of a movie for visually impaired people. This year the feature film jury is being headed by filmmaker Priyadarshan. The jury has chosen the Hellaro, a National Award winning Gujarati film, helmed by Abhishek Shah as the opening feature. Filmmaker Rajendra Janglay is heading the non-feature jury, which has chosen Ashish Pandey's Nooreh as the opening non-feature film of the Indian Panorama.

