Gul Panag shuts down a troll who questioned her for her 21-day lockdown

Gul Panag, just like all the other Bollywood celebrities or should we say the whole nation, welcomed the 21-day lockdown decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And given that all the celebrities have begun expressing their views and thoughts on social media, she shared them too.

Taking to her Twitter account, she wrote- Had to be done. No other way. And it seems she is right. This was the only way by which we all could protect ourselves from getting infected.

Have a look at his tweet right here:

No other way! Had to be done. #lockdownindia — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) March 24, 2020

However, no Bollywood or even Hollywood celebrity can escape from the clutches of online trolling and she was one of them too. A troller wrote- "Adventure for privileged like you." She had a fitting reply ready- "Really? You’re on Twitter. My husband’s flying a plane bringing people back home as I type. Every day for last few days, infact. Exposed to crowded places with no WFH option. Because ‘essential’ service. Till tonight." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Reallly? You're on Twitter. My husband's flying a plane bringing people back home as I type.ðð»‍âï¸ Every day for last few days, infact. Exposed to crowded places with no WFH option. Because 'essential' service. Till tonight. https://t.co/v90mbP82vd — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) March 24, 2020

And in a recent Instagram post, she shared what she’s going to do in these 21 days. Have a look right here:

