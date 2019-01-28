Gully Boy new song Doori out: Ranveer Singh will make you all emotional

music

Doori is composed by Rishi Rich and the lyrics are written by legendary Javed Akhtar and Divine the rapper and song have sung by Ranveer Singh himself

Ranveer Singh in Doori song

The makers of Gully Boy recently released the entire music album of the film Gully Boy at the grand event of music launch happened in Mumbai, the album comprised of total 18 songs in it. Now the makers have unveiled the video of Doori which is one of the important songs from the jukebox as it has shown the reality of the city slums. The song also has its poetic version included in the jukebox.

Zoya Akhtar's musical drama will definitely change the game as the jukebox of Gully Boy offers a variety of songs in it, the Jukebox has a total of 18 songs in it. The whole album emerges as the game changer in the music industry because the songs are not the regular Bollywood track but the real hip hop music.

Recently, during the grand live music launch event of Gully Boy where Ranveer Singh performed all the songs from the Jukebox with other rappers along with Divine and Naezy. In the first few songs which released earlier has already garnered the tremendous response in the audience and it has become the ranging anthem among youth and all the rap lovers.

The film is a story inspired by slum rappers of Dharavi. Ranveer Singh, who is paired opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time on the big screen, is playing the role of a street rapper. The film also marks the first time that Alia Bhatt is working with Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar. The actress will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in Gully Boy.

Ranveer Singh's character is inspired by the journeys of Indian rappers Neazy aka Naved Shaikh and Divine aka Vivian Fernandes. The audience has been hailing the rapper avatar of Ranveer Singh in the real world of underground music created by Zoya Akhtar.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby and this film on the underground rap movement in India is slated to release on February 14.

