Gully Boy Ranveer Singh shares quirky picture on Instagram

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be pairing up on the silver screen for the first time for Gully Boy



Ranveer Singh with rapper Naved Shaikh. Pic/Ranveer's official Instagram account

Ranveer Singh, on Monday, shared a picture on his Instagram account with rapper Naved Shaikh, in which the duo can be seen flashing their 100-watt smiles. The Bajirao of Bollywood is busy shooting for his next flick- Gully Boy, in which he will be seen as a street rapper. Reports suggest, the movie is inspired by street rappers Divine and Naved, who got famous with their style of Desi rapping.

The caption, a pick-up from one of Naved's songs, reads- 'Aane de Aane de Aane de @naezythebaa #gullyboy" (sic).

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer and Alia Bhatt will be pairing up on the silver screen for the first time for Gully Boy. Ranveer has also been meeting rappers from Mumbai to hone up his skills.

The film is scheduled to release on Valentine's Day next year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever