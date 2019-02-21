Gully Boy's Siddhant Chaturvedi aka Mc Sher crashes Twitter with his own Rap!

bollywood

Siddhant Chaturvedi who gauged immense love and appreciation for his performance as a rapper MC Sher in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy took to Twitter to unveil the rapper in him

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who gauged immense love and appreciation for his performance as a rapper MC Sher in Gully Boy took to Twitter to unveil the rapper in him.

The actor shared a video of his own rap which the actor wrote during his prep, proving to be a surprise treat to his fans. The rap was inspired by real underground rappers like Naezy and Divine.

Siddhant Chaturvedi tweeted the video and captioned it in Gully Boy style saying, "Kya bolte public! Ye suno, dil se #BohtHard Tum bhi karo Download".

Siddhant made his rap through the Gully Beat app, which lets us write our own, and give it a beat too. The app makes it easier for rappers to get all the components in one place. The actor has asked everyone to download this app and create a piece of your own.

Siddhant Chaturvedi was spotted by Zoya at Inside Edge success party where he was seen dancing. Zoya then asked him if he’d audition for Gully Boy. This embarked the journey of Mc Sher.

Starring Ranveer Singh as the street rapper, Gully Boy stars Alia Bhatt as his love interest bringing to the screen the fresh chemistry of the duo.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby, and this film on the underground rap movement in India released worldwide on February 14.

Gully Boy, co-written by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, is a joint production venture between Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions. The film also features Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz and Vijay Varma in important roles.

Also Read: Gully Boy's Vijay Varma on his character Moeen, working with Ranveer Singh and more

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates