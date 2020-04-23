Gulshan Devaiah: Kallirroi Tziafeta and I are amicably divorced

Marriages in Bollywood have often hit the rocks and ended on a divorce. And unfortunately, another marriage has ended and that's of Gulshan Devaiah and Kallirroi Tziafeta. Talking to SpotboyE about the same, the actor spoke about their mutual decision and why they didn't announce the news on social media.

Devaiah stated, "We are amicably divorced! We both are doing okay. We did not put out a press or social media statement because our marriage is our private matter. That's all there is to say." And talking about his marriage in one of his media interactions last year, he spoke, "Being married is not easy. There are always ups and downs. The problem is that, in a marriage, you may be in love with your partner, but you don't know how to handle that person's presence in your space. But we are living and learning. As of now, we are together."

Gulshan and Kallirroi tied the knot in 2012! The lady, who's from Greece, always used to share some intimate and cute pictures with Gulshan on her Instagram account. On the work front, Devaiah will be seen collaborating with Ira Khan and Vijay Varma for a project soon.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news