Gulshan Grover gets emotional as he remembers his journey with friend Rishi Kapoor

The Bad Man of Bollywood, Gulshan Grover, who was also a good friend to Rishi Kapoor, shared how his journey in the world of showbiz along with the veteran has been a memorable one! Rishi Kapoor left behind a legacy after passing away.

In an interview with Times Of India, Gulshan Grover got emotional as he remembered his dear friend Rishi Kapoor, who died on April 30, 2020, after battling leukaemia. The actor spoke at large about his early days, how Rishi Kapoor helped him make his place in the industry, and also, how Chintuji will always be a special friend to him.

Gulshan Grover mentioned how Rishi played an important figure in his life. "I worked with him when I was new in the industry. I did a film titled, 'Hawalaat' which starred Rishi Kapoor along with Mithun Chakraborty and Shatrughan Sinha. I knew Mithun Chakraborty from my acting institute days where he was our teacher. He used to teach us acting and a subject called, 'Movement' where we had to express music without dancing through our expressions and without any words. I did not know Rishi Kapoor at all. I was quite intimidated."

Speaking about his generosity, Gulshan Grover shared how Rishi Kapoor didn't charge a single penny for a cameo in his first web feature Bad Man. "When I was doing India's first web feature film called Bad Man, the producers suggested me to ask Rishi Kapoor if he will play a special cameo in the movie where he will be himself. They did not have the budget to get him on board so they asked me to ask him. I called him up and went to meet him. I asked him about the film and he told me to ask the director Soumik Sen to meet him. Later, they both called me up to say that Rishi ji will be doing the part and that too without charging anything. And he shot for it the next day itself in a studio."

Gulshan Grover had also asked Rishi Kapoor to unveil one of the most important chapters of his life, his autobiography, titled The Bad Man. Despite not being in great condition, Rishi Kapoor agreed to help his friend.

Sharing this incident, Gulshan Grover said, "When I was about to release my autobiography in the US in front of the media, I was asked to get Rishi ji to come for it as people there loved him and it would have given me and my book more weightage."

The actor further added, "When I hesitantly asked Rishi ji, he replied by saying 'although I have been advised not to go to public places, for you, my friend, I will do it'. However, on the day of the event, he messaged me saying he had been called to the hospital for a blood transfusion. And he added that he didn't know when they will leave him and what condition he will be in after the process. My heart sank as I had promised everybody and it was all over the media. He told me not to worry and that he shall be there."

Rishi Kapoor is indeed being missed by family, friends and his fans across the world!

