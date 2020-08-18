Search

Gulzar turns 86, daughter Meghna Gulzar pens a poetic wish

Published: Aug 18, 2020, 18:50 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Veteran lyricist and writer Gulzar turned 86 today on August 18 and daughter and filmmaker Meghna Gulzar took to her Instagram account to share a poem for her father.

Meghna Gulzar's Birthday Wish For Father Gulzar, Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Meghna Gulzar
Meghna Gulzar's Birthday Wish For Father Gulzar, Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Meghna Gulzar

Writer, lyricist, poet and filmmaker Gulzar turned 86 on Tuesday, and his daughter-filmmaker Meghna Gulzar took to Instagram to wish him with a dash of poetry.

"I know I'm protected because his arms cradle me. I know I walk the right path because his little finger leads me. He dabbles in celluloid so I know I can see.

"I know I can write because his ink flows in me.
I know I can because he believes. I know I am
because he is," Meghna wrote.

Along with it, she shared a black and white picture of the father-daughter duo looking at each other. Have a look right here:

Gulzar started his career as a lyricist with the 1961 film "Kabuliwala", starring Balraj Sahni. Since then he has penned songs and scripts in numerous films, and also directed several acclaimed feature films including "Maachis", "Aandhi", "Angoor", "Lekin", "Ijaazat", "Namkeen", "Kinara", "Mausam", Khushboo", "Achanak", Parichay" and Koshish".

Fans too wished Gulzar on his 86th birthday, sharing their favourite poems and songs of the wordsmith.

"Thank you for making our lives bettter with your beautiful words," a user tweeted.

"Janamdin Mubarak ho #GulzarSaab, thank you for the beautiful work you have done over the years. Apki nazmon ne har dil ko chhua hai," another one wrote.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK