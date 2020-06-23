Gurdip Kohli on Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain: Discovering love in all its hues

Gurdip Kohli's character has arguably enjoyed the most dramatic arc in the third season of ALTBalaji's Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. If in the first two editions, she played a homemaker whose world comes crashing down when her husband walks out of the marriage, the recent instalment sees her as a fierce woman taking charge of her life and finding love in a younger man.

Inspiring as the role may be, Kohli reveals she had her share of apprehensions before slipping into the part of Poonam again. "When I was given the narration [of the third season], initially, I thought, 'Yeh kya ho raha hai?' I realised I would have to get out of my comfort zone and do a few bold scenes, which I have never done before in my career. But I also understood that it is justified in the story. So, I took that leap of faith," recounts Kohli.

Even as it traces the love story between Ronit Roy and Mona Singh's characters, the Ekta Kapoor creation beautifully touches on an older woman-younger man romance through Kohli's track. In a society that unfortunately views such relationships through a judgmental gaze, the show is a step forward in the right direction. "A lot of my friends are cynical of such romances. But, love at any age is beautiful. When you receive attention in your middle age, you are flattered and you start taking better care of yourself. Why should that be judged? We should stop judging people," she asserts.

