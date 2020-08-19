Gurmeet Choudhary resumes shooting

Following the safety measures, the cast and crew of Zee Studios' The Wife resumed the shooting in Jaipur studio on August 18. Starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Sayani Datta, the film initially went on floors on March 1 but was stalled mid-way owing to the pandemic. "We have about 50 per cent shoot left and I'm pumped to get back on the set after this unfortunate hiatus," says Choudhary.



Crew members getting the set ready

The production house ensured that everyone involved with the Sarmad Khan-directed venture were tested for COVID-19 before the shoot commenced. "Before leaving from Mumbai and after we landed in Jaipur, the entire team was tested," says the actor, adding that the shoot kickstarted after everyone's results were negative. To make matters easy, everyone associated with the project were put up close to the set. In addition to this, the entire floor was divided between different teams to maintain social distancing. Each team member was assigned a colour-coded card indicating the amount of access to the shooting floor to avoid crowding on set. "The team ensured we stayed near the studio to avoid the unnecessary commute. This new life requires you to be extra vigilant and take care of every minute detail. Hats off to the team for putting in that extra effort to make the shoot environment fun, safe and most importantly a possibility," says Choudhary.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news