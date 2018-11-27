Guru Randhawa drops a new single Tere Te featuring rapper Ikka

music

Tere Te features Guru Randhawa dropping Punjabi lyrics to an uplifting dance melody incorporated with Indian rapper Ikka's rap verses

A still from the song, Tere Te

Guru Randhawa, who has been creating waves with his music is now back with an avant garde single Tere Te. After the success of his recent single Downtown, Guru Randhawa has collaborated with Indian rapper Ikka on the track Tere Te. Produced by T-Series and directed by DirectorGifty, the single has been composed and sung by Guru Randhawa, written by Ikka and music produced by Vee.

Tere Te features Guru Randhawa dropping Punjabi lyrics to an uplifting dance melody incorporated with Indian rapper Ikka's rap verses. The single's infectious rhythm and desi lyrics are packed with astonishing dance moves and VFX for a visual treat. The single characterizes a much-needed modern sound and mix that is perfectly tailored for music parties.

Watch the song here:

Talking about his latest single, Guru Randhawa comments, "Tere Te is a fun dance track. We shot this song in a Mumbai studio with special VFX for the first time. Ikka paaji has done a great job with rap verses too. We have tried something new with this single, hope my fans like it. Today we celebrated Bhushan sir's birthday and release of Tere Te together. I'm thankful to Bhushan Kumar Sir for his support and always believing in me and my music."

Bhushan Kumar adds, "Guru is unstoppable. In Tere Te, he once again proves that when it comes to high energy, youthful melodies no one can beat him. His fans are going to love Tere Te."

T-Series artist Guru Randhawa, the most viewed Indian artist on YouTube has been consistent with slaying chart topping songs such as 'Suit Suit', 'Lahore', 'High Rated Gabru', 'Made In India' and many more. Adding another chartbuster to the list, Guru Randhawa's single is slated to release on 27th November on the T-Series YouTube channel.

Also Read: Cheat India: Emraan Hashmi And Guru Randhawa Shoot For A Song

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates