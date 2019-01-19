Guru Randhawa may go on Pakistan music tour

music

Guru Randhawa who has the track Lahore to his credit, says he has discussed a plan to visit Pakistan for a music tour

Guru Randhawa

Popular singer Guru Randhawa, who has the track Lahore to his credit, says he has discussed a plan to visit Pakistan for a music tour. Having started his career in 2013 with a Punjabi music album, the singer has composed songs and collaborated with various artistes like Bohemia and Pitbull.

As his song "Lahore" is a superhit, asked if he has ever visited the city, Randhawa told IANS here: "No, I haven't been to Lahore, but we get calls from Pakistan for a music tour. In fact, I sat with my team and we are planning to go to Pakistan... I do not know about Lahore, but we might just go to Karachi, Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Let's see."

Does he believe that music can be a bridge with the neighbouring country for a better relationship?

"With good music, yes, we can bring people together because a good song will touch your soul no matter what, and where it is coming from," said Randhawa.

He is one of the singers for "Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged", which will begin from January 26.

