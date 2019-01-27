Gurugram Crime: Decomposed body of woman found in bed storage

crime

Gurugram: The decomposed body of a 30-year-old woman has been found inside bed storage here. The deceased has been identified as Babita who hails from Gaya in Bihar. She was living with her husband Rajesh at a rented accommodation near the house her body was found in.

The woman was allegedly killed by her husband, after which the body was stuffed inside the box. Rajesh is reportedly intractable since last 3-4 days and police are searching for his whereabouts. The incident came to light when the house's owner Dinesh opened the drawer after a foul smell started emanating from inside. Dinesh, who owns a tea stall, had employed Rajesh as a driver for his cab almost one and a half months ago.

“I was not at home for a couple of days but the keys were with Rajesh who drives my cab and even looked after my tea stall in my absence. When I returned, Rajesh was not traceable,”ÂÂ he explained. “A foul smell started coming after 4-5 days and when I opened the bed I was shocked to see the body of a woman." According to the police, the father of the deceased suspects Rajesh of murdering his daughter. A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at sector-50 police station and a probe is underway.

