GV Raman: Pressure of playing for country is different than T20 leagues

India women's head coach WV Raman doesn't believe that countries having franchise league professionals in their ranks gain any definitive advantage in T20 World Cup as playing for country is a completely different ball game. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues are the only three Indian cricketers to have played in the competitive Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) but a number of internationals in other sides regularly feature in the popular T20 event.

Different pressure

"Playing franchise cricket is one thing and playing international tournament, where your country features, is a different game altogether. They may be familiar with the conditions but this is a different platform. The pressure element is different," Raman said at the pre-departure conference ahead of the tri-series involving England and hosts Australia.

Good depth

The tri-series, beginning on January 31, will be followed by the T20 World Cup next month. The coach said India have a settled side with good depth, so "all these things put together will negate whatever advantage they may seemingly have." "That [depth] will definitely help us psychologically," the coach said.

