Pune Crime: Gym trainer rapes colleague, films act; absconding

In a shocking incident, a gym trainer raped a 28-year-old woman after knocking her unconscious with a spiked soft drink in Kharadi area of Pune. The accused even made a video of the act.

The woman then went and registered a complaint with Chandan Nagar police station. The incident occurred on December 17, states a report in Mumbai Mirror.

The accused was identified as Deepak Chowgule, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad. He and the woman had been working together as trainers in a gym in Kharadi for the past three months. On the day of the incident, the two went to the gym as usual. After her shift was over, the woman went back home while Chowgule remained on site. Later, at night, he called her and requested to get some food to the gym. The woman turned up at the gym later at night with food. Chowgule first offered her some food in when she declined, saying she already had her dinner, the accused insisted she at least have a soft drink with him.

However, after having the soft drink, the woman started feeling dizzy and passed out after some time. Taking advantage of her unconscious state, Chowgule raped her and made a video of the act.

After some time, the woman regained consciousness. The accused threatened her and said he would post the video on social media if she told anyone about the incident.

The victim then went to Chandan Nagar police station and lodged a complaint against Chowgule. Chandan Nagar police are investigating the matter further. After the complaint about the incident was filed, the accused has absconded and the police are searching for him.

Kiran Aute, police sub inspector attached with Chandan Nagar police station and who is leading the investigation said, “A case has been filed under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). We are investigating the matter.”

