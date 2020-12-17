Gymnast Aly Raisman reveals how to reduce stress through heat to the body

American gymnast Aly Raisman, 26, has shared her tip with fans to overcome stressful situations and bring about some positive energy in their lives. "If you want a quick tip that has helped me: for those of you who feel overwhelmed or anxious I recommend trying to put your hand or hands over your heart space & you can also put one hand over your stomach," Raisman was quoted as saying by theblast.com.

Raisman, the three-time Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast remarked how it is important to pay attention to the sensation you feel in the body when you give heat to it through one's hands. "Pay attention to the warmth your hand may bring and how it feels on your body. If it feels right to you, you can also bring a light smile across your face. I encourage you to pay attention to the sensations you feel in your chest, stomach, mouth and body," she said.

