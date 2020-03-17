Habits 365 spreads a positive message with branded apparel

Habits 365, a clothing brand with positive messages, designs that uplift and empower people. The name Habits 365 springs from the brand's mission to encourage positive habits. The founders aim to encourage wearers to stick with the daily activities that will help them reach their goals.

“A big part of the fun in creating a fashion brand is that, through developing the brand style DNA, you have the chance to watch your target audience grow. In short, success is a happy feeling that keeps your adrenaline flowing and your prosperity rising. I always admired my brand Habits 365 that sends out a positive message to consumers. I am particularly proud when I see a positive message flourish within the fashion industry” Eli said.

The product line has grown to include a wide line of clothing, from hoodies to shirts, sweaters and jackets, as well as accessories like hats, the brand is geared towards encouraging people to do

their best.

This brand has been worn by some of the most popular celebrities in the world including Floyd

Mayweather, DaBaBy Lil Baby, A Boogie, Dwyane Wade, Russell Wilson and many more. Habits 365 provides valuable positive habits messages which are making big changes for the local community and the world today, tomorrow and into the future seasons.

Habits 365 is centred around optimism. From the start, their goal was to create products and experiences that uplift and empower people, mentally and spiritually. This has allowed Habits 365 to build an inclusive community of “local optimists” that support the brand through social media and website.

Their strong focus on positive habits and has plans to continue their efforts in the years to come. Habits 365 mission: to “build a more optimistic world.” Eli and Spencer Zied went into business by putting up a simple Wix website connected to Shopify to sell the shirts, posted flyers to advertise the business, and texted friends to let them know about it. Recently, they started to use paid Facebook and Instagram ads to spread the word.

