Hair and prosthetic expert Preetisheel Singh is overwhelmed by the response to Chhichhore

National Award-winning makeup, hair and prosthetic expert Preetisheel Singh is elated at the commercial success of Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore. The film has just crossed the Rs 125 crore mark at the box-office and is still going strong. Tiwari even shared a glimpse of the actors undergoing prosthetic processes and how Singh turned them into older characters. Have a look at the video:

Talking about the love, accolades, and success the film has garnered, Singh recently stated, "I'm overwhelmed with the congratulatory calls and messages about the looks in the film. It's always a nice feeling when you put your heart and soul into something and people notice that effort and appreciate it. I'm so grateful to director Nitish Tiwari for putting complete faith in my work."

She added, "Chhichhore has caught the imagination of audiences and made many nostalgic about their college days," Preetisheel points out. "This is the first time that we had to work on an ensemble cast of six. Getting everyone ready simultaneously was quite a task as everyone had prosthetic work involved. But the actors were really cooperative and so patient throughout the whole process."

Preetisheel has earlier been behind some of the best looks of a plethora of top Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Sunny Deol.

She has handled the character designs for highly successful movies such as Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Housefull 3, 102 Not Out, Mulk, Mom, Thackeray, PM Narendra Modi, Bharat and Andhadhun.

Some of the forthcoming movies in her kitty include the Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 4, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte-starrer Raat Akeli Hai, Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh, southern superstar Vijay's next Bigil, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga and Dhaakad, and Bhansali Productions' Tuesdays and Fridays.

She could well be heading for some more awards this year too. But before that, Preetisheel is all set to launch the 'Preetisheel School of Character Design' and a new office and workshop of her company 'Da Makeup Lab' at Versova, Mumbai.

