Halahal, starring Sachin Khedekar and Barun Sobti, streaming now

Eros Now, South Asia's leading streaming entertainment service owned by Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: EROS), a Global Entertainment Company, is finally streaming its much-awaited original crime thriller film 'Halahal'. A fictionalized crime story inspired by true events, Halahal will not only give you a sneak peek into the captivating storyline but shall also showcase top-notch performances by ace actors Sachin Khedekar and Barun Sobti who are all set to create a storm of entertainment with this movie. The heart touching narrative chronicles a journey of a father in the pursuit to find the truth about his daughter's death which shall numb you to the core and will definitely strike the emotional chords of all viewers.

Helmed by Randeep Jha and produced by Zeishan Quadri, Halahal, a gripping crime thriller sheds light on many subjects through its dark yet gritty frames. The film highlights the endearing relationship between a father and his daughter and also takes you on a roller coaster ride of emotions with Dr. Sharma and Officer Yusuf Qureshi as they get involved in a dramatic yet chaotic situations in their pursuit of the truth. The film showcases numerous hues of a determined father, a scrupulous cop, and a relentless chase to unearth facts. This storyline filled with suspense will definitely draw all your attention to the events that completely changed the lives of characters of the film.

If crime-thriller is your thing, Halahal is right up your alley as it's an intriguing mystery that will keep you on the edge of your seat, while taking you along on the investigative mission that's as tragic as it is chilling - especially because it's inspired from true events.

