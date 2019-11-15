Hamad Al Ali: A disparately influential Instagram persona.

Photography in itself is an art. It requires passion and concentration to evaluate the beauty of the scenery and to see everything differently and create a story out of it. Its mesmerising in itself to be blessed to see the beauty in the things around you and get them converted into a static story. Photographers are the reason why we get to see such beautiful sceneries and the art of nature captured so those who are obsessed with nature's scenery can enjoy it as well.

Hamad Mohamed Ibrahim Ahmed Al Ali is one of the renowned photographers of Dubai. He is very passionate about his work that he is working tirelessly to get the most out of it. He is now expanding his wings to create more and more opportunities for him. He is leaving no stones unturned in working hard for his passionate and mesmerising photography skills. The photography industry is in serious need of such dedicated artists who can withstand inconsistently and work for the upsurge of it. Hamad has worked for The Sharjah International Airport previously. He is now trying his level best to work for the Prince of Dubai which in itself would be a golden opportunity for him and will surely be a turning point for him and his rising career.

He has tremendous influential effects on a large number of people who are truly mesmerised by his stupendous photography skills. His social media influence is really strong as he has hot more than 1 million followers on Instagram.

We wish him all the luck and gold for his upcoming bright future and success in every path he leads to.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever