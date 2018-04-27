Hansal Mehta: Jihad is being propogated as part of religion to brainwash people

Hansal further added that the promise of Jannat or eternal paradise for participating in Jihad is a corrupted viewpoint that has bred hate, violence and intolerance



The inclusion of Jihad as a religous practice is creating disharmony, believes Omerta director Hansal Mehta. He feels the concept of eternal heaven for the soul after holy war is twisted.

During an interaction with the media for his upcoming film Omerta, filmmaker Hansal Mehta told reporters that Jihad is being deliberately propogated in today's society with the aim to create a religious divide among different faiths. Hansal further added that the promise of Jannat or eternal paradise for participating in Jihad is a corrupted viewpoint that has bred hate, violence and intolerance.

Omerta, starring Rajkummar Rao is based on British terrorist of Pakistani descent, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was arrested and served time in prison for the 1994 kidnappings of Westerners in India. He also plotted the murder of Wall Street journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002.

Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh was released from captivity in 1999 and provided safe passage into Afghanistan with the support of Taliban in exchange for passengers aboard hijacked Indian Airlines Flight 814. Saeed was arrested by Pakistani police on 12 February 2002, in Lahore, in connection with the Pearl kidnapping, and was sentenced to death on 15 July 2002 by a special judge of anti-terrorism court Syed Ali Ashraf Shah[3] for killing Pearl. His judicial appeal has not yet been heard.

Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao have previously collaborated in successful outings like Shahid and Aligarh, which there popular with critics and audiences and did decent business at the box-office. Omerta is scheduled to release soon.

