Hanuma Vihari: This century is for my father

India's Hanuma Vihari dedicates maiden Test century against WI to late father

India's Hanuma Vihari celebrates his century against West Indies on Day Two of the second Test in Kingston yesterday. Pic /PTI

Kingston:

India's Hanuma Vihari dedicated his maiden Test ton to his late father, keeping a promise he made to himself right after he lost one of his favourites 13 years ago.

Apart from remembering his father, Vihari thanked bowler Ishant Sharma for batting, at times, better than the recognised batsman at the other end during their partnership in the second Test against West Indies.

The unassuming Vihari felt Ishant helped him keep his word.

"Actually, my dad passed away when I was 12 and ever since, I have decided that when I play international cricket I will dedicate my first hundred to him," Vihari said after his career-best 111.

Vihari, 25, added, "Today is an emotional day and I hope he is proud wherever he is and I'm really happy that I've achieved this [century]."

Together with Ishant (57 off 80 balls), who scored his maiden fifty, Vihari shared 112 runs off 28.3 overs for the eighth wicket to frustrate the West Indies for a long time.

"Happy that I got a century and credit should go to Ishant. He looked more like a batsman today than me. The way he was going, we kept discussing what the bowler was doing and his experience really helped."

Vihari is gradually emerging as a reliable man for crisis situations in Test cricket. "When I was batting overnight on 42, I did not sleep really well as my thoughts were obviously running on how to get a big score today. I'm really happy that I could get my first hundred, especially on those conditions. It gives me a lot of satisfaction," Vihari said. After Ishant's dismissal, India's innings folded for 416, with Holder dismissing Vihari for his fifth wicket of the innings.

