Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Team Bellbottom gifts actor a bell-bottom full of love

Never had Akshay Kumar thought that the sweetest birthday gift this year would be a pair of dark blue Bell Bottoms - signed by the entire unit of Bellbottom. The pair of trousers, packed with birthday messages of love and warmth scribbled all over was the first birthday gift of the day for the actor.

According to a source in the unit, it was producer Deepshikha Deshmukh's idea to create this invaluable gift for the actor. And just so that the actor does not get wind of the surprise all prep-work for the same was done before and after shooting hours and it was finally total teamwork that created the perfect Bell Bottom.

Everybody had a go at writing on the trousers - the unit dada's enjoyed writing for the actor they so love - some penned Shayaris, others scribbled anecdotes in Hindi and Marathi as well

Apparently Ganesh master wrote some fond wishes and Jackky Bhagnani could not stop writing his message on the Bell Bottom for a good 10 minutes. Huma Qureshi, on the other hand, tried to play around with the initials HBD but could not go far and just wrote Happy Birthday while Vaani Kapoor who simply adores her Bellbottom co-star added some lovely lines to round up the perfect gift.

