Happy Birthday Leo: Movies to binge watch on Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday

We all fell for the young and charismatic Leo when we saw him in Titanic, the film that turned him into one of Hollywood's biggest stars. From a bad boy to a romantic boyfriend, his incredible finesse for his craft is unmatched. The iconic artist that he is, Leonardo has garnered for himself eight Best Picture nominees including two wins, and has been nominated for his performance five times, winning once. His list of roles proves his selective instincts each time making DiCaprio one of the few movie stars who always delivers something worth watching.

The Departed

The Departed is a thrilling crime drama that fizzes with boldness from its opening scene. Its plot, following two moles -- one within the Boston police force, the other as part of a fearsome mob boss's crew -- keeps viewers on their toes right through its bullet-ridden final act. Playing the cop Billy Costigan, infiltrating the mob has been one of the most intense roles that Leo has ever played. Together, with Matt Damon as a mobster infiltrating the police force, this film is an intricate and fascinating tale of cat-and-mouse games. Watch The Departed only on Sony PIX.

Titanic

Leo's most popular movie performance of all time is playing Jack Dawson in the award-winning movie Titanic. This record-breaking movie that stunned millions across the globe created a cultural phenomenon. Besides the heartbreaking story of the tragic ship, it's Leo and Kate's chemistry that captivated the audience. There is no doubt that this film set the bar high for Leo's career.

Shutter Island

Leonardo played US Marshall Teddy Daniels in Shutter Island, a man investigating the disappearance of a patient at The Ashecliffe Hospital for the Criminally Insane. But is he really doing so? Portraying a man chased by a dark past that is ineffably out of reach, DiCaprio keeps us precariously on the razor's edge between the real and the imaginary, brooding through Scorsese's hallucinatory set pieces to create a picture of anguished masculinity. The movie has a really cool plot twist making it a very interesting piece.

Inception

Leo plays the role of Dom Cobb, a professional thief specialised in retrieving information by breaking into his victims' dreams. He is offered a chance for redemption by agreeing to try to implant another person's idea into the mind of a target. Played against a stellar cast, DiCaprio's emotional motivations are powerful and the film hinges on Leo's character.

The Revenant

In 2015, Leo finally got the Oscar monkey off his back. After four nominations, DiCaprio finally got to stand on stage and hold his own little golden man. Leo as Hugh Glass, the legendary explorer who was attacked by a bear and left for dead, he literally eats a raw bison liver in this film. Ravishingly shot, Alejandro G Inarritu's 19th-century tale is not only a brutal story of revenge and determination, but a profound meditation on man and nature. As a bracing man-versus-nature odyssey, the movie is an ideal vessel for DiCaprio's ecologically conscious activism, which he acknowledged in his Oscar speech.

