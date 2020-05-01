Happy Birthday Radhika Madan: Three reasons why the Angrezi Medium actress is B-town's next blue eyed girl

While competition in Bollywood has always been cutthroat, there have been a few exceptions, who with their A-game have managed to rule the roost in the entertainment world. And ever since actress Radhika Madan stepped on board in Bollywood there has truly been no looking back for her. In fact, in very little time the actress has garnered immense popularity, thanks to her amazing performances. Now while Radhika continues her victory march, we bring you 3 reasons why she is Bollywood’s next blue-eyed girl.

1) She made it without a godfather in the industry

Radhika is amongst those few who ventured into the movies on their own terms. Yes, the Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actress stepped into the industry with a guiding force or a godfather and yet has managed to do so well for herself. And while she also fought her detractors all alone, her earnest approach and efforts are what brought her all the name and fame.

2) She has played 3 unique roles

Very few get opportunities like Radhika did, right from her debut the actress has only landed in roles which made her standout. While all her roles in Pataakha, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Angrezi Medium have been quite different, they have also been quite complex, but Radhika has pulled them off quite effortless. With all her roles she has truly proven that she is a versatile actress we all need to watch out for.

3) She has been a director’s favourite

With amazing performances to her credit, the Angrezi Medium actress has been making her way to every director’s wishlist. While so far she has been working with the best of filmmakers, namely, Vasan Bala, Vishal Bhardwaj and Homi Adajania, we are sure that Radhika is going to be working with a lot more movie mavericks in the future.

While Radhika is rising to greater heights with every film, the actress is going to charm us next with her performance in Shiddat.

