Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Alia Bhatt and other B-town celebs wish the Kalank star
It's Varun Dhawan's 32nd birthday today, April 24, and his friends from the industry including Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday have taken to social media to wish the Kalank star
Varun Dhawan celebrates his 32nd birthday today, April 24, and the Kalank star has come a long way in Bollywood. From making his big debut with Student of the Year alongside debutants Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan has garnered praise and a huge fan following to now, when he was recently seen in the big budget, star-studded period-drama, Kalank.
Varun's friends from the industry, including bestie Alia Bhatt took to social media to wish his happy birthday. Alia Bhatt posted an Instagram story that read: "Happiest birthday my partner in crime… hope you have the most amazing day filled with wonder and joy… and hope you have an even better year.”
Alia and Varun have been close friends since they made their debut together in SOTY, and recently starred opposite each other in Kalank as well. Where Kalank failed to make a mark despite the starry cast and intriguing storyline, SOTY established Alia and Varun as two young stars to watch out for.
Another industry friend who wished Varun happy birthday was newcomer Ananya Panday, who will make her debut with the sequel of SOTY, titled Student of the Year 2. She wrote: "Happiest birthday to the student I'll always be crushing on! #StudentNo1 #StudentOfTheDecade"
View this post on Instagram
Happiest birthday to the student I’ll always be crushing on! â¤ï¸ð©ð»ð#StudentNo1 #StudentOfTheDecade
Ishaqzaade actor Arjun Kapoor also shared a sweet post on Instagram to wish buddy Varun.
View this post on Instagram
My Brother from another Mother... Humare Guruji, our #VDin3D the street dancer, the coolie, the marketer, the child who refuses to grow up... Happy Birthday @varundvn hope u lay the smack down on this coming year !!! Ps - This amazing double role image brought to u by @shanoosharmarahihai !!!
Luka Chuppi actor Kartik Aaryan tweeted: "Happy birthday my golden hearted friend @Varun_dvn, Keep spreading laughter and happiness"
Happy birthday my golden hearted friend @Varun_dvn , Keep spreading laughter and happiness pic.twitter.com/GcOAVQe6tY— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 24, 2019
Taapsee Pannu, too, had a nice post for Judwaa 2 co-actor. She posted a picture of herself with Varun Dhawan as her Instagram story.
On the work front, Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in Kalank, will next be seen in a special appearance in the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat, and the much-awaited Street Dancer alongside Shraddha Kapoor.
Also read: Have you seen these pictures of Varun Dhawan with his family?
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Kalank screening: Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur attend