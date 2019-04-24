Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Alia Bhatt and other B-town celebs wish the Kalank star

bollywood

It's Varun Dhawan's 32nd birthday today, April 24, and his friends from the industry including Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday have taken to social media to wish the Kalank star

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Pic/instagram.com/aliaabhatt

Varun Dhawan celebrates his 32nd birthday today, April 24, and the Kalank star has come a long way in Bollywood. From making his big debut with Student of the Year alongside debutants Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan has garnered praise and a huge fan following to now, when he was recently seen in the big budget, star-studded period-drama, Kalank.

Varun's friends from the industry, including bestie Alia Bhatt took to social media to wish his happy birthday. Alia Bhatt posted an Instagram story that read: "Happiest birthday my partner in crime… hope you have the most amazing day filled with wonder and joy… and hope you have an even better year.”

Alia and Varun have been close friends since they made their debut together in SOTY, and recently starred opposite each other in Kalank as well. Where Kalank failed to make a mark despite the starry cast and intriguing storyline, SOTY established Alia and Varun as two young stars to watch out for.

Another industry friend who wished Varun happy birthday was newcomer Ananya Panday, who will make her debut with the sequel of SOTY, titled Student of the Year 2. She wrote: "Happiest birthday to the student I'll always be crushing on! #StudentNo1 #StudentOfTheDecade"

Ishaqzaade actor Arjun Kapoor also shared a sweet post on Instagram to wish buddy Varun.

Luka Chuppi actor Kartik Aaryan tweeted: "Happy birthday my golden hearted friend @Varun_dvn, Keep spreading laughter and happiness"

Happy birthday my golden hearted friend @Varun_dvn , Keep spreading laughter and happiness pic.twitter.com/GcOAVQe6tY — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 24, 2019

Taapsee Pannu, too, had a nice post for Judwaa 2 co-actor. She posted a picture of herself with Varun Dhawan as her Instagram story.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in Kalank, will next be seen in a special appearance in the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat, and the much-awaited Street Dancer alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

