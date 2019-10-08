Happy Dussehra 2019: Sachin Tendulkar, Bajrang Punia, other sports stars extend wishes

New Delhi: With the entire nation immersed in the festivities of Dussehra, several sports personalities took to social media to extend wishes to their fans on the occasion. Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar wished his fans on Dussehra and wrote, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Dussehra. May this festival bring the best of health, happiness and success in our lives."

"May the spirit of Dushhera bring in courage, hope and many auspicious beginnings in your life #HappyDussehra," wished former cricketer Virender Sehwag on Twitter.

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir wished his fans a happy Dussehra and emphasized on women's security on the auspicious occasion. Men's cricket team coach Ravi Shastri wished his followers a Happy Dussehra and wrote, "Enjoy the victory of good over the evil. May you have a fun-filled and blissful."

Harbhajan Singh also took to social media account to wish his fans on the auspicious occasion of Vijay Dashmi. "May the good in you always emerge victorious happy Dussehra," he tweeted.

"Enjoy the victory of good over evil. May you have a fun-filled and blissful Dussehr #HappyDussehra," tweeted Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara.

