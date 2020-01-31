Happy Hardy And Heer Movie Review

Happy Hardy And Heer Review

U/A; Drama Romance

Cast: Himesh Reshammiya, Sonia Mann

Director: Raka

Rating:

Love him or hate him but there is no denying the fact that you can't ignore Himesh Reshammiya. Happy Hardy And Heer, his latest offering as an actor is far from being a perfect rom-com drama that you have seen in recent times, but it doesn't disappoint also.

The story begins with childhood buddies, Happy (Himesh Reshammiya) and Heer (Sonia Mann). He's coined as a loser and she's bheja fry. Happy is in love with Heer, but none of the two confess their feelings for each other. When Heer moves to London, Happy follows her to woo his lady love. The story takes a turn when Heer meets Hardy (Himesh Reshammiya), who is born and brought up in London, a successful entrepreneur. Heer falls for Hardy, a twist in the tale of the trio leads to a point where she has to choose between her childhood friend and ideal man.

For a romantic drama, Happy Hardy and Heer has its most essential element right -- the love story is impeccable -- but the romance never blossoms and so, it does not leave any impact on the audience. The eternal love triangle has been done to death. The plot is incoherent, often convoluted. The sub-plots dilute the build-up of the story. The film marks a thumping return to love at its most banal and exasperating. Director Raka tries hard, but there is not much in silly situations and trite conversations to get you invested or interested in the lovers.

Watch the trailer of Happy Hardy And Heer:

What works in its favour are the actors and the music. Himesh Reshammiya is the USP of the film. Playing a double role and also the sutradhaar, he is present in every frame, and you can see he has improved as a performer from his previous films. Be it the loser (Happy) or a musician and entrepreneur (Hardy), his performance is sincere and likable. Sonia Mann who makes her Bollywood debut makes her presence felt in the limited screen time.

The music is also the highlight. From the melodious Teri Meri Kahaani to the Sufi-folk based romantic track Heeriye and also the foot-tapping Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 and all the other songs fit in perfectly.

Happy Hardy and Heer is a harmless, watchable film -- sad, because it could have been better. It has its moments in the first half, while the second looks a bit dragged. With well- crafted romantic and intense moments, the film is a breezy love story. But what could have been a nice revisit to innocent coming-of-age romances turns out to be a tad underwhelming!

Go in without any expectations like I did, and you'll definitely appreciate the film which is better than the mindless comedies that Bollywood keeps on making.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates