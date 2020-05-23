Happy returns of the day

Bingo love

Shannon Anna Mathew, a communications professional in The Netherlands, wanted to make the most of her best friend's birthday on May 17, once she flew down to India, but the lockdown dampened her plans. "The Bingo trend had picked up, and I was sure she'd secretly want me to do something around it." So, Mathew got all her friends to come up with phrases that defined her best friend. "The tiles were filled with classic Sampurna things. For example, one of them read, 'Got lectured on the superiority of phuchkas'," she shares, adding it was a fun way to relive their friendship.

Pass-the-wish challenge

Himani Sahni, who works for a website, customised the pass-the-brush challenge for her mother's 50th birthday. What transpired was a video where her relatives pass paper balls with messages for her mother. "My mother did not see this coming; she was so happy and surprised," says Sahni.

A sanitised challenge

New Delhi-based home baker Akshika Boura gave in to her brother-in-law's birthday demand by baking him a Dettol sanitiser-shaped cake on May 19. "It was initially layered and stacked, after which I carved it in the sanitiser's shape," she says, adding it pushed her limits as a baker.

Personal show

Arushi Gupta, who works with an education foundation in Mumbai, was to turn 30 this year with much fanfare. Unfortunately, instead of partying with her friends in Goa, Gupta ended up locked in at home on April 1. "My sister stepped up her game. She got my friends to put on masks and costumes, and recorded performances that they played for me on a Zoom call," she says, adding that it was like her personal show. "It made me feel special," she adds.

Birthday hacks

Can't meet your friend? Gather pictures of you at places you frequent like the tea stall and create postcards that read: "We'll be here soon, sipping chai."

Log on to spark.adobe.com

Make funny animations of your loved one's story and be there in reel life to wish them.

Log on to animaker.com

Nidhi Wadhwa, co-founder, PlanHappy

