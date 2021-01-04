Happy space: Rakul Preet Singh is back on the sets of Mayday

Rakul Preet Singh is back on the set of Ajay Devgn's Mayday. On Sunday, she shared a snapshot from the vanity van. "Happiest at work," she wrote.

On December 22, after she tested positive for COVID-19, the actor had stopped shooting and was in quarantine in Hyderabad, where the film is being shot. Last week, Singh shared the news that she tested negative and was raring to resume work.

She had tweeted: "Happy to share that I have tested negative for Covid-19. I am feeling absolutely fine. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Can't wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity. PS: let's be responsible, wear masks and take all precautions."

Mayday is Ajay Devgn's third directorial venture after U Me Aur Hum (2008) and Shivaay (2016). It also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Speaking about sharing screen space with Big B, Rakul Preet told mid-day, "When I decided to be an actor, I — like all other aspiring actors — dreamt of working with Mr Bachchan some day. I am glad that this film will help me realise my dream. I am thrilled to work with Ajay sir again, who will not only be my co-star but also my director."

