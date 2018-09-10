Harassed by in-laws, woman poisons self, two children in Dharamsala

crime

The woman took the extreme step as her in-laws were allegedly subjecting her to domestic violence

A 30-year-old woman, who had poisoned her children and attempted suicide due to alleged domestic violence by her husband and in-laws, died at a hospital here on Sunday, police said. The woman, Renu Bala, a resident of Kangra district's Saduhi village, had poisoned her two sons and herself on Saturday, they said.

All of them were admitted to Tanda Medical College, where the children died shortly after, they added. Bala took the extreme step as her in-laws were allegedly subjecting her to domestic violence, they said.

A suicide note written by her was also recovered. The deceased's husband Parveen Kumar, her mother-in-law and brother-in-law were arrested in the case on Sunday, Santosh Patial SP Kangra said. They have been booked under Section 498A (which deals with the husband or relative of the husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the IPC, he said.

