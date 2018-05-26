Harbhajan Singh: After hectic T20, rest will help injured Virat Kohli

Harbhajan Singh felt it could be a blessing in disguise for the India skipper



Virat Kohli

While a neck injury has ruined Virat Kohli's Surrey stint in his bid to prepare for the England Test series, Harbhajan Singh felt it could be a blessing in disguise for the India skipper.

"It's good that he is not playing county cricket. He needs rest as the T20 is a very hectic tournament. You travel so much and you play on every second or third day. It looks glamorous on TV, but at the end of the day, it's tough to pack your bags, [go to] airports, [check into] hotels. There is hardly any time to rest. All the players feel that after the T20 there should be a break of at least 15 days."

