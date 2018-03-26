Harbhajan Singh angry after no ban for guilty Cameron Bancroft

Harbhajan acquired the nickname Turbanator from the Australians when he claimed 32 wickets against them in the 2001 series in India



Harbhajan Singh

India spinner Harbhajan Singh, whose on and off-field battles with the Australians are well documented, has slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not banning Cameron Bancroft for his ball tampering act in the third Test against South Africa.

"Great treatment and FairPlay. No ban for Bancroft with all the evidences whereas 6 of us were banned for excessive appealing in South Africa 2001 without any evidence and Remember Sydney 2008? Not found guilty and banned for 3 matches. different people different rules," tweeted Harbhajan, who was accused of racially abusing Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds in the Sydney Test of the 2007-08 series.

Harbhajan acquired the nickname Turbanator from the Australians when he claimed 32 wickets against them in the 2001 series in India.

