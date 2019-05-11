IPL 2019: Harbhajan Singh becomes third Indian to take 150 wickets in IPL

ipl-news

The bowler achieved the feat in the second qualifier against Delhi Capitals at Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with Harbhajan Singh

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) off-spinner Harbhajan Singh became the third Indian to claim 150 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

Delhi's Amit Mishra and Kolkata Knight Riders' Piyush Chawla are the other two Indians who have taken 150 wickets in the IPL.

Mishra has taken 157 wickets from 147 matches whereas Chawla has taken 150 wickets in 157 matches.

Singh had 148 wickets before the match against Delhi, but the bowler picked up wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Shrefane Rutherford to reach the feat of 150 wickets.

Chennai Super Kings reached the finals of the IPL as they defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets on Friday.

Chasing the score of 148, Chennai were provided with a solid base from both openers Faf Du Plessis and Shane Watson. Both the batsmen recorded 50 plus scores to ease the chase for the team.

Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo were present at the crease to take the team over the line.

Chennai Super Kings will take on Mumbai Indians in the finals of the IPL on Sunday, May 12 in Hyderabad.

Here is how fans reacted to the veteran Indian spinners mammoth achievement:

I reckon Harbhajan Singh should be in the world cup squad.. incredible come back #harbhajansingh — Dennis Dominic (@dennisdominic) May 11, 2019

Congrats pajjii for 150 wickets in IPL — santosh yadav (@santoshdv31) May 11, 2019

Whenever @harbhajan_singh sees a left handed batsman!



Congrats on 150 wickets sir!

Superb again!#IPLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/BgpbfXZMBL — Paras Kothari (@ParasKothari95) May 11, 2019

Congratulations @harbhajan_singh for 150 wickets in IPL...many more to come pic.twitter.com/nQ18sICF05 — Chaithu_6e (@6eChaithu) May 11, 2019

Spin legend Bhajji pa has got 150 wickets in #IPL Congratulations @harbhajan_singh super happy that you achieved the milestone playing for Chennai.. Tried copy you when I play in my village. Respect for you as always. #SinghisSingh pic.twitter.com/MY00sEIT2z — Muthu Kumar B (@MKtalkss) May 11, 2019

Congratulations dear @harbhajan_singh on becoming the third Indian to complete 150 wickets in the IPL



1240 Dot Balls bowled by Bhajji is also is the most by any bowler in the history of IPL #WhistlePodu @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/EvJ8u0DUkV — Lakshmi Narayanan (@lakshuakku) May 11, 2019

My dear @harbhajan_singh 150 wickets @IPL well done brother. So we celebrate in England when we catch up. All best for the final. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) May 11, 2019

Congratulations Bhajju Pa @harbhajan_singh for yet another @IPL final. 150 wickets and a brilliant win in the same match is very special ð¥ #CSKvDC — Siddharth Kaul (@sidkaul22) May 10, 2019

150 not out still going very strong.Very happy to congratulate @harbhajan_singh Paji on this Fabulous achievement 150 wickets in @IPL..very few can travel such long in this Journey and he is a benchmark here #bhajji #CSKvDC #CSK @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/taTvHiBFs3 — Saravanan Pandiyan (@ImSaravanan_P) May 10, 2019

Congratulations @harbhajan_singh bhaji pa for 150 wickets in ipl , we wud love to see u in top position , with Many more wickets ðª — Maninderpal singh (@dhaliwal99) May 11, 2019

