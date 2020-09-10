Harbhajan Singh duped of Rs 4 crore by Chennai businessman, files complaint

Indian cricketer and veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh filed a complaint with Chennai police against a businessman for cheating him of Rs 4 crore that he had loaned. The alleged incident came to light after the businessman approached the Madras high court seeking anticipatory bail in the matter.

In his complaint to the Chennai police, Harbhajan Singh claimed that he was introduced to businessman G Mahesh of Uthandi in Chennai through a common friend. He further said that he had loaned about Rs 4 crore back in 2015 to the businessman, reports Times of India.

After lending money, Harbhajan tried his best to reach Mahesh but the businessman kept avoiding the repayment. In August, Mahesh issued a cheque of Rs 25 lakh, however, the cheque bounced due to insufficient funds, the complaint said.

The Chennai Super Kings star who was in the city for IPL 2020 preparations approached the Chennai police commissioner and lodged a formal complaint against Mahesh and a few others. The petition was forwarded to Neelankarai assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Visveshvaraiah for a detailed inquiry. Post which, Mahesh was summoned by the ACP to appear before him for an inquiry.

After an inquiry was initiated, the businessman filed for an anticipatory bail through his counsel K Surendar and Chenthoori Pugazendhi, which is pending before the Madras high court.

In his bail plea, the businessman claimed that he received the loan from Harbhajan Singh after pledging an immovable property at Thalambur as security. He further stated that a general power of attorney deed was also executed as part of the deal in Harbhajan's favour back in 2015. The deed was registered at the Thiruporur sub-registrar office, document number 3635/2015.

In his affidavit, Mahesh also stated that he had paid all pending dues to Harbhajan Singh.

