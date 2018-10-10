Harbhajan Singh has a 'Simran' moment with Kajol at the airport

cricket

Harbhajan Singh posted a picture when he bumped into Kajol at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai yesterday

Harbhajan Singh and Kajol

India spinner Harbhajan Singh posted this picture of him with Bollywood actress Kajol when they bumped into each other at Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai yesterday. The cricketer captioned it, "Jab I met Simran @kajol my favourite... wish you all the best for your upcoming movie #HelicopterEela"

Harbhajan Singh has been in the news lately for his comments on the West Indies team, which is on tour for a series in India. Commenting on the visitors' dismal performance in the first Test, the former Indian spinner had tweeted, "With all due respect to West Indies Cricket but I have a question for u all...will this west Indies team qualify for Ranji quarters from the plate group? Elite se to nahin hoga"

The comment was taken harshly by former West Indies pacer Tino Best, who gave a strong rubuttal, as he replied to Harbhajan's tweet, saying "Hey bro didn’t see these cocky tweets vs England .... but anyhow the young men will learn"

Speaking of Kajol, the veteran actress is busy with promotions of her upcoming film Helicopter Eela. The film features Kajol in the lead role as an aspiring singer and single mother and is written by Mitesh Shah and Anand Gandhi. It is based on the Gujarati play Beta, Kaagdo, written by Anand Gandhi.

