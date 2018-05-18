Harbhajan Singh: I don't know why does India not want to play day-night Tests

India have refused to play the Adelaide Test against Australia later this year under lights, inviting criticism from a number of players, including Mark Waugh and Ian Chappell



Harbhajan Singh

India must embrace day-night Tests and shed its apprehensions about the pink ball matches, seasoned spinner Harbhajan Singh suggested yesterday. India have refused to play the Adelaide Test against Australia later this year under lights, inviting criticism from a number of players, including Mark Waugh and Ian Chappell. "I don't know why they don't want to play day-night Test matches.

It's an interesting format and we should try it. I am all for it," Harbhajan said. "Tell me what's the apprehension of playing with pink ball? If you play, you can adjust. It may not be as difficult as it seems," he said.

