Harbhajan Singh is on top of the world with Geeta Basra, literally!

Harbhajan Singh is having quite the family vacation with wife Geeta Basra and daughter Hinaya in Dubai

Harbhajan Singh is enjoying a family vacation in Dubai these days with wife Geeta Basra and daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha.

Harbhajan Singh posted pictures with his family on top of the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa.

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra also adorned the traditional Arabic scarf in one picture.

The couple was also spotted enjoying the much acclaimed desert safari in Dubai.

Going back to the altercation between Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds that occured a decade back, the former Australian cricketer in an interview said, "Harbhajan Singh "broke down crying" while making peace after the 'monkeygate' episode. A decade after Harbhajan was accused of calling Symonds a "monkey", the Australian said they emotionally called truce three years later.

"He actually broke down, crying, and I could just see that was a huge weight off his shoulders, he had to get rid of it. We shook hands and I gave him a hug and said: 'Mate, it's all good. It's dealt with'," Symonds said.

Later, Harbhajan tweeted, "I thought he was a good cricketer, but Symonds has turned out to be a good fiction writer - he sold a story then [2008] and he is 'selling a story' now. Mate, the world has come of age in these 10 years and it's time you also grew up."

