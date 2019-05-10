Harbhajan Singh, Nitish Rana come out in support of Gautam Gambhir

cricket

Gautam Gambhir with wife (Pic/ Gautam Gambhir Instagram)

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday came out in support of cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, who was accused of distributing pamphlets containing obscene remarks about his East Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rival candidate Atishi.

Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan said Gambhir can never talk ill of any woman.

"I am shocked to note (the) events involving Gautam Gambhir. I know him well and he can never talk ill of any woman. Whether he wins or loses is another matter but the man is above all this," he said.

Atishi on Thursday accused Gambhir, her BJP rival in East Delhi, of distributing pamphlets that questioned her morals.

Reading out the contents of the pamphlet at a press conference, Atishi broke down twice and said she was very pained on seeing it.

Gambhir has denied all the charges and has sent defamation notices to Atishi, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The nine-page legal notice demands immediate withdrawal of each statement made against Gambhir and denies that the former cricketer had any relation to the alleged pamphlet.

For Chennai Super Kings, Harbhajan Singh has been a standout performer in the IPL 2019, taking 14 game-changing wickets in only 9 matches at an economy rate of 7.05.

Even cricketer Nitish Rana, who is playing for Kolkata Knight Riders currently, came out in support of Gautam Gambhir as he tweeted, "I stand with @GautamGambhir bhaiya"

Twitter also had all kinds of things to say to the Gautam Gambhir fiasco. Here are a few reactions:

He won't allow this and I can say from his interview after he joined politics. And the language that pamphlet have, impossible.#IStandWithGambhir #IstandwithGautamGambhir — Eshita Sharmað¤ â¨ (@eshita2428) May 10, 2019

I agree. Gambhir might have his flaws but I don't believe he has anything to do with this pamphlet drama — Gunjan (@Gunjanwitty) May 10, 2019

all these Indian cricketers busy giving character certs to #gautamgambhir, not one of them has said that the pamphlet is just wrong and needs to be called out as such. — anjali mody (@AnjaliMody1) May 10, 2019

