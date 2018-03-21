Harbhajan Singh pays tribute to Bhagat Singh

In the video, Harbhajan Singh urged the youth of the country to inculcate the values of Bhagat Singh in their day-to-day lives and pledge to save the rivers, environment and general surrounding of the nation



India's veteran cricketer Harbhajan Singh has released a five-minute Punjabi video to pay tribute to martyr Shaheed Bhagat Singh, who is also known as Shaheed-E-Azam. In the video, Harbhajan urged the youth of the country to inculcate the values of Bhagat Singh in their day-to-day lives and pledge to save the rivers, environment and general surrounding of the nation. He asked them to stop themselves from getting lured into drugs and other wrongdoings and have the courage to be ready to sacrifice their life for the country like Bhagat Singh did at the age of 23.

The video — Suneha 2 (Second Message) — was released at a media conference in Jalandhar yesterday to mark the 87th anniversary of Bhagat Singh's martyrdom, which falls on March 23. Harbhajan Singh's fellow cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, RP Singh and Suresh Raina among others, lauded his efforts.

