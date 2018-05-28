Harbhajan Singh talks about Ravindra Jadeja being funny, India comeback and more

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is talking about his news show Bhajji Blast and various other things.



Harbhajan Singh. Pic/AFP

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is a master of many tricks. Harbhajan Singh has played over 100 Test matches, won two world titles (2007 World T20, 2011 World Cup) and been a champion performer for India for close to two decades. Harbhajan Singh has recently been in the news for his chat show ‘Bhajji Blast’, where he is interacting with fellow cricketers, showing their unknown side and also having a laugh and sometimes pulling their legs well.

Here are the excerpts from Harbhajan talking about his new show and other things.

Q. Harbhajan, can you tell us about your new show 'Bhajji Blast', what is it? How did you come up with the concept of the show?

Harbhajan: See, Bhajji Blast is about talking to my friends, my brothers, who I have played cricket with, against. Just having a conversation with them. Our fans want much more than what they see us doing on the field. Just trying to create something for our fans, to give something back to them.

Q. On Bhajji Blast we have seen Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja appearing on the show. As a host, who would you, think was the funniest and entertaining guest on the show and why?

Harbhajan: For me, Ravindra Jadeja was the funniest, I didn't know he would be that witty, funny, his voice was gone. I found him to be quite funny and he is not just a 'cricketer' cricketer. He is an entertainer as well, which was like a new thing for me. I never thought Jaddu would be that funny.

Q. You have played for Mumbai for 10 years. So, how was your experience representing Chennai and playing under Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Stephen Fleming?

Harbhajan: Yeah, I have played 10 years for Mumbai. I have thoroughly enjoyed each and every moment, each and every day and it has been very close to my heart. It was a big shift from Mumbai to Chennai, but one good thing was that I was going from one champion team to another champion team. It's been great, playing under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, we have played a lot of cricket together for India and now playing again together. It's always nice playing alongside Dhoni and Stephen Fleming is someone, who I made my debut against, while he was captaining New Zealand in 1998. So, now he is part of the coaching team. It’s nice to be part of the team.

Q. You have played under Rohit Sharma (three-time title winner for Mumbai Indians) and you have also played a lot of cricket under Mahendra Singh Dhoni as well. So, how would you rate them as captains and what are the similarities and differences between them?

Harbhajan: See, I feel captain is as good as is his team. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has led the team well during 2007 and 2011 World Cup. Rohit has obviously won three T20 League trophies and one Champions League title for Mumbai. I think we have such terrific team to back up what captain was saying and that’s exactly what captain would ask for. This is our plan and I (captain) need those guys to execute those plans and we always had guys who could execute those plans and that’s the reason we have won so many trophies and hopefully, we will play well in the next game and win another trophy.

Q. Playing alongside Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja, do you see yourself as a mentor?

Harbhajan: Yeah, it’s nice to be in that kind of a position, whereas a senior you can guide young spinners as well. We have Ravindra Jadeja, who has done well and Imran Tahir, who I have played a lot of cricket with. We played under-19 World Cup against each other (Imran Tahir was representing Pakistan at that time) and now playing for the same team. So it's nice to interact with different sorts of spinners and pick their mind, what do they do in a difficult situation and how they respond to it. So, it’s been a great experience.

Q. You have been an Indian legend, but last played for India couple of years back. So, when can we see you playing for India again?

Harbhajan: To be honest, I don't know the answer for this. Every time I walk on to the field, I want to give my best shot and in that process, you get selected to play for India while doing well in those games. So, I just need to continue to play and continue to do well and hope to get picked one day. I don’t know where, when and how, but all I can do is just play, enjoy and take wickets. If at all team needs me to be there and I am sure I will be there and do the things that I have done over the years.

